AFCON-bound Asamoah Gyan climbs off bench to grab brace as Kayserispor rally to pip Kasimpasa

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan came alive for Kayserispor by coming off the bench to score brace in their 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Kayserispor aim of ending their four-match winless run suffered an early blow after Tunisian defender Syam Ben Yousseff put Kasimpasa ahead in the 26th minute with a simple finish from close range.

With the Anatolian Star looking like tasting another defeat, coach Hikmet Karaman called upon Asamoah Gyan from the bench to replace Atila Turan in the 55th minute.

After piling pressure on the visitors from thereon, Gyan popped up at the far end of the post in the 74th minute to level the score line with a diving header.

Gyan's compatriot Bernard Mensah was also introduced in the 78th minute when they went in search of the winner.

It took Mensah just a minute to make himself useful to the side when he combined superbly with Gyan to give the hosts the three points.

The brace took Gyan's goal season tally to five in 16 appearances in all competitions.