AFCON U23 Qualifier: Black Meteors to depart to Algeria on Sunday for second leg

Ghana’s Black Meteors will jet off to Algeria on Sunday September 8 for the second leg of the CAF Olympic qualifier, GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt

The first leg ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday with the Fennec Foxes taking the lead in the game.

The Black Meteors got the equalizer through Dauda Mohammed from the penalty spot in the second half

The team will fly to Algeria on Sunday for the second leg which comes off on Tuesday September 10.

The reverse game will be played on an Astro-turf which has been confirmed by the Algerian U23 Coach Batelli