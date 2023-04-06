Afena-Gyan returns to action in Cremonese's Coppa Italia defeat

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan returned to the pitch for his club Cremonese in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Wednesday.

Cremonese could not end their winless streak as Fiorentina earned a first-leg victory with a 2-0 scoreline thanks to goals from Arthur Cabral and Nicolas Gonzalez

Cremonese manager Davide Ballardini introduced Afena-Gyan for the last 23 minutes in the team's quest to equalise the first goal but the team failed to be clinical leaving their opponents with full advantage ahead of the second leg which takes place on Thursday, April 27.

It was Afena-Gyan's first appearance after warming the bench on three consecutive occasions in the Italian Serie A.

The 20-year-old has played four matches in the Coppa Italia with two goals. However, he is yet to get a goal in the Serie A having failed to score in 20 matches.

Afena-Gyan failed to make the final 25-man squad of Chris Hughton for the Black Stars' doubleheader against Angola last month due to a lack of enough playing time.

Having finally returned to action, the former AS Roma forward will be poised to deliver for his club.