African Games 2023: Black Satellites players are determined to impress, says coach

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has conveyed his team's determination and readiness to make a lasting impression in the upcoming tournament Africa Games.

In an update on the team's preparations, Ofei revealed that the Black Satellites, placed in Group A alongside formidable opponents Benin, Congo, and the Gambia, are on track in their training regimen.

The coach highlighted the diverse composition of the squad, comprising players from various clubs and different league tiers, including the Premier League, Division One, and even Division Two.

He expressed the players' eagerness to showcase their talents and capabilities on the grand stage of the 13th African Games set to unfold in Accra from March 8-23, 2023.

“We are on schedule, in the coming weeks, we will focus on finetuning. We have really strong and individual quality players, so now it's about putting together a good team so that we can compete," Coach Ofei affirmed.

"The boys are in good spirits because they are hungry and want to show the nation what they can do. We have a good team, a squad, and good individual players, and we are looking forward to forming a cohesive unit for the competition," he added.

With the players motivated and the coaching staff focusing on fine-tuning strategies, the Black Satellites aim to create a formidable team that can compete at the highest level.