African Games: Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyeku pays heartfelt tribute to grandfather

Published on: 26 March 2024
Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku has expressed her gratitude to her supportive grandfather, whose unwavering encouragement has been a driving force behind her football journey.

The Northern Ladies player played a pivotal role in leading the Black Princesses to victory against Nigeria, securing a 2-1 win in extra time to clinch gold at the 2023 African Games.

In a touching gesture, Afi shared photos of herself proudly displaying her gold medal alongside her grandfather, a moment that quickly gained traction on social media.

Reflecting on the special bond she shares with her grandfather, Afi opened up about his aspirations for her football career and the cherished memories they have created together.

"When my grandfather learned that I played football, he told me he dreamed of seeing me succeed," Afi revealed in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"He also always asks for cars and other things before he passes away, so I always remember this."

Afi expressed her deep appreciation for her grandfather's unwavering support and emphasised her commitment to continuing to make him proud through her football endeavours.

"My grandfather is someone I will never forget, and I hope to continue making him proud of my football career," she affirmed, highlighting the profound impact of familial encouragement on her athletic journey.

