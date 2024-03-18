African Games: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi eyes final ahead of Senegal clash

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi believes his team is ready for the semi-final clash against Senegal at the African Games.

The Ghana U20 female team defeated the same opponent en route to qualifying for the World Cup in Colombia.

However, Basigi will not underrate the young Teranga Lioness when the two sides clash on Monday in Accra.

"We had a tough game against Uganda and our game plan worked. Though we conceded an early goal, we strategised going into the game and I think it worked for us and we finished top of the group," Basigi said.

"We played Senegal during the World Cup qualifiers and scored them but going into this game, we will not underrate them. I have watched them play and they are a good side so we will go into the game taking it very serious as it will be a tough game.

"Due to the inconsistent nature of our back line due to injury, it makes us a bit unstable. Though we conceded first before equalising, we will go into the next game to make sure it doesn’t happen as we have worked on our mistakes during training."