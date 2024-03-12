African Games: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi ready for 'physically-imposing' Tanzania

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi, insists his team is prepared for the game against Tanzania on matchday two of the African Games.

The Ghana U20 team heads into the game after defeating Ethiopia 1-0 in their opening game on Saturday and a win against Tanzania will see them progress to the next stage.

However, the challenge will be how they cope with the physicality of the Tanzanian team.

''Tanzania are a very good side and have their own pattern of play. We watched their first game just as they also saw us play against Ethiopia and I know it is going to be a great game tomorrow," he said in a pre-match presser.

''We have seen them play and we are going to deploy our tactical strategy as to how we are going to play so it will not be easy playing with us. I know they are physical and taller than our players but we know what it takes to play against a physically good side.

"We played against Senegal in the World Cup qualifiers, they are a very good and a more stronger opponent but tactically, we defeated them so we know how to play against a stronger side.''