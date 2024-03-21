African Games: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi reveals readiness for Nigeria

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi, insists his team is ready for Nigeria in the final of the Africa Games.

The Ghana U20 female team will face the Super Falconets for gold at the multi-sport competition in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The Black Princesses reached the final after beating Senegal in the semis, having topped Group A of the competition.

Nigeria emerged top of Group B before beating Uganda to reach the final.

"We are poised to play the final against Nigeria because each time both countries meet, it does not matter how good your team is because of the rivalry. We are prepared for them as they are for us as well," said Basigi in the pre-match presser.

"We vary our games and with the strength of the Nigerians, I think Uganda and Senegal are equally strong but we overcame them," he added.

Nigeria and Ghana have a long-standing history in women's football, with the Black Princesses beating the Super Falconets at the WAFU championship last year.

