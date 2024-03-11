African Games: Black Princesses look to improve after opening win over Ethiopia

Ghana forward Mukarama Abdulai has expressed disappointment over the team's poor finishing in their 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the African Games Group A opener on Saturday.

Despite creating several scoring opportunities, the team failed to convert them, leaving Abdulai frustrated.

Ahead of their next game against Tanzania on Tuesday, Abdulai remains optimistic that the team will perform better.

She acknowledges that the team has worked on their weaknesses and is prepared to take on Tanzania, who are known for their physical play.

"The first game didn't go as planned, it didn't go the way we all wanted, especially missing chances that we could have scored," Abdulai told the press ahead of the game.

"Our fans expected more but going into the second match, we have worked on what didn't go well for us and the coaches have worked on areas we lacked individually and as a group."

Abdulai, who was awarded the Golden Boot at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, believes that her team needs to step up their game if they want to succeed in the tournament.

While she recognizes that playing in the World Cup is different from the African Games, she refuses to use that as an excuse for not scoring in the opening game.

Instead, she is determined to learn from her mistakes and do better in the upcoming matches.

"We know they are a physical side but we will follow our coaches' instructions and go into the game to do better than our opening match," Abdulai said.

"Playing in the World Cup is totally different from the African Games but I wouldn't use this as an excuse not to score in the opening game though I had goal-scoring chances I expect to do better in our next matches."

The Black Princesses will play Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.