African Games: Black Princesses secure semi-final spot with comeback win over Tanzania

Black Princesses have advanced to the semifinals of the African Games women's football tournament following a thrilling comeback victory against Tanzania.

The match took place on Tuesday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium, where the Black Princesses were able to overcome a one-goal deficit to win 2-1.

Tanzania scored first, with Hasnath Ubamba finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

However, Ghana refused to give up, fighting back with a beautifully executed header from Tracey Twum just before halftime.

This goal marked Twum's third of the tournament, solidifying her position as a key player for the Black Princesses.

In the second half, Mukarama Abdulai scored what would be the game-winning goal for Ghana, thanks to a superb assist from Ophelia Amponsah.

Despite some tense moments towards the end of the match, including a close call in the 85th minute that was saved by goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku, the Black Princesses managed to hold onto their lead and secure the win.

This victory not only secured Ghana’s advancement in the tournament but also served as a testament to the team's strength and determination.

They will face off against Uganda in their next group stage match on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the same venue.