African Games: Black Satellites coach remains confident despite draw against Congo

Despite a stuttering start to their men's football campaign at the Accra 2023 African Games, Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei remains confident in his team's ability to progress.

The Satellites were held to a goalless draw by Congo on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Ghana creating several scoring opportunities but failing to convert them.

When asked if he was concerned about the result, Ofei expressed faith in his team's capabilities.

"I am not worried about the result. It doesn't change much for us. We played quite well and created enough chances to win," he said.

"I know we have the quality in the squad and with different profiles. In the second half, we showed that and significantly improved. So I believe we will qualify."

Ofei took over as head coach of the Black Satellites in September 2023, after serving as assistant coach to Samuel Boadu for nine months.

Under his leadership, the team has shown promise, and Ofei is optimistic about their chances in the tournament.

Ghana's next match is against The Gamba on Wednesday, March 12, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will need to improve their finishing skills and capitalise on their scoring opportunities if they hope to emerge victorious.

However, with Ofei at the helm, the Black Satellites remain a strong contender in the competition.