African Games: Black Satellites responded well after missing penalty against Gambia, says coach

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has praised his team for a stellar performance, overcoming a missed penalty to secure a convincing 3-1 victory against Gambia in the 2023 African Games.

The coach commended the team's calm and focused demeanor despite the setback of a missed penalty. The match showcased notable goal attempts, with Aziz Misibau scoring in the 13th minute after capitalising on a loose ball following a fumble by the Gambian goalkeeper.

In the second half, Abdul Aziz Issah extended Ghana's lead with a powerful shot, outwitting Gambian goalkeeper Sanyang. Despite Gambia pulling one back in the final ten minutes, substitute Jerry Afriyie sealed the victory with a spectacular goal.

Coach Ofei expressed satisfaction with the team's control of the game.

"Scoring three goals today, it could have been four, but we are happy. Missing that penalty, for me, did not cause us to panic. We just had to wake them up a bit, and they responded well, so it was a fantastic response."

Looking ahead, Ghana will face Benin in their final group game on Friday, March 15th, at the Legon Sports Stadium, with the kick-off set for 5 pm.

The team remains focused on their quest for success in the 2023 African Games, and fans can anticipate another exciting match as they continue their campaign.