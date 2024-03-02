African Games: Black Satellites round up preparations with victory over Venomous Vipers

Ghana's U20 team, the Black Satellites completed their preparations ahead of the start of the African Games with a friendly win over Venomous Vipers.

Goals from Jerry Afriyie and Aziz Misbau ensured the Black Satellites secured a 2-0 win at the Robert Mensah sports stadium in Cape Coast.

The Black Satellites have won all their preparatory games, including a 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak, boosting the team's confidence ahead of the start of the multi-sport event on March 8, 2024.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A of men's football alongside Congo, Gambia and Benin. The games in Grpup A will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Tunisia and Uganda are in Group B and will play their games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The Black Satellites are one of Ghana's medal hopefuls at the 13th African Games.