African Games: 'Even Messi misses chances'- Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei on players profligacy

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei, has defended his players after missing several chances, including a penalty, during the game against Gambia at the African Games.

Despite the missed opportunities, the Ghana U20 team defeated their opponents 3-1 on Tuesday night to enhance their chance of advancing to the next stage.

“Even the likes of Messi do miss chances. We scored three goals and it could have been four but we are happy. For me we had full control of the game and after we missed the penalty it didn’t cause us to panic," said the coach after the game.

Desmond Offei was however impressed with the team's response after Misbau Aziz missed a penalty in the second half.

“We just had to rewake the players again and they responded well. We changed shape a bit, we went to a back five because we felt our left central defender was having cramps so we needed to support him and we had to change our captain who was also suffering from a knock," he added.

Ghana will face Benin in the final Group A game with the hopes of securing a place in the last four.