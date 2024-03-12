African Games: Ghana bounces back with impressive win over Gambia

Ghana made a remarkable comeback in their second game of the African Games men's football tournament, defeating Gambia 3-1 after a disappointing draw in their opening match against Congo.

The team showed significant improvement in their performance, capitalizing on their chances and demonstrating their growth in the tournament.

Against Gambia, Ghana dominated the game from the start, with Musibau Aziz scoring the opener just 12 minutes in, much to the excitement of the home crowd.

The early lead gave the Black Satellites momentum going into halftime, and they continued to assert their control in the second half.

Four minutes into the second half, Abdul Aziz Issah, a talented player from Dreams FC, doubled Ghana's lead, solidifying their position in the game.

Although Ghana missed a penalty in the 75th minute, they didn't let up, maintaining their dominance on the field.

Gambia managed to score a consolation goal through Ebrimah Ceesay in the 83rd minute, but it was too little, too late.

Jerry Afriyie sealed the victory for Ghana with a stoppage-time goal, ending the game with a score of 3-1.

With this win, Ghana takes the lead in Group A with four points, followed by Congo and Benin who have two points each after their drawn match.

Gambia remains at the bottom with just one point. While the group is still undecided, Ghana's strong performance suggests they are a force to be reckoned with, and they will likely be confident in their ability to qualify for the next stage.

Coach Desmond Ofei's side has shown significant improvement since their opening game, and their performance against Gambia highlights their potential to succeed in the tournament.

With their final game against Benin approaching, Ghana is well-positioned to secure a spot in the semi-finals.