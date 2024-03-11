African Games: Ghana ready to make amends against Gambia, says defender Ofori McCarthy

Ghana defender Ofori McCarthy has expressed regret over the team's failure to win their first game against Congo in the African Games but remains optimistic about their chances against Gambia.

Following a disappointing 0-0 draw in their opener, the Black Satellites are under pressure to perform and secure a vital victory to avoid an early exit from the competition.

Although they dominated play against Congo, Ghana's finishing let them down, forcing them to settle for a share of the spoils.

However, head coach Ofei has reportedly worked extensively on the team's finishing skills during training, leaving McCarthy confident that they can turn things around.

A win against Gambia would not only boost Ghana's hopes of progressing but could also potentially seal early qualification to the next stage.

With all four teams in Group A currently deadlocked on a point apiece, a victory would propel Ghana into a strong position.

"It’s quite unfortunate that we couldn’t win our first game. It was so sad for us," McCarthy told reporters on Monday.

"But I think throughout this week we have really prepared well and I think we are ready for the game."

The Black Satellites are determined to make the most of their home advantage and claim the gold medal at the African Games.