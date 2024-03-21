African Games: Ghana secure gold in women's football after beating Nigeria

Forward Mukarama Abdulai emerged as the hero, securing gold for Ghana in women's football at the 2023 African Games with a stunning winner against Nigeria.

The thrilling match, held at the Cape Coast Stadium, saw Abdulai's spectacular strike finding the bottom corner of the net during the first half of extra time, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Nigeria, coming into the contest undefeated and yet to concede a goal in the tournament, took an early lead in the 23rd minute through Edeh Njideka, capitalising on a mistake by Ghana's goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku.

Despite Nigeria's strong form, Ghana displayed resilience and determination, equalising in the 77th minute with a goal from Tracey Twum.

With the match deadlocked at full time, the teams headed into extra time. It was then that Abdulai seized the moment, netting the decisive goal in the 98th minute to clinch the gold medal for Ghana.

Her redemption from previous criticism was evident as fans cheered her name amid the electrifying atmosphere of the packed stadium.

The victory marked a significant triumph for Ghana, dethroning Nigeria and etching their name in African Games history.

