African Games: Ghana seek qualification ahead of final group hurdle against Benin today

Ghana will clash with Benin on Friday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon in their final group game of the African Games men's football tournament

The Black Satellites approach the match with confidence, aiming for victory.

With a victory over Gambia (3-1) in their previous group encounter, Ghana has positioned themselves strongly for a spot in the semi-finals. Their journey to this point included a goalless draw against Congo.

Currently leading the group, Ghana only requires a draw against Benin to secure their place in the medal zone. On the other hand, Benin, with two points, must secure a win to advance.

The match against Benin will unfold alongside the Congo versus Gambia fixture. Both Congo and Gambia stand at two and one point, respectively, presenting them with a chance to qualify.

Anticipation runs high for the final day of group stage action. Ghana, exhibiting superior football in the group stage, holds confidence in their ability to secure advancement.

