African Games: Ghana’s Black Princesses unbothered by pressure ahead of Nigeria match

Amidst mounting anticipation for the gold medal match against Nigeria at the 2023 African Games, Ghana's coach Yussif Basigi has expressed unwavering confidence in his team's readiness and ability to rise to the occasion.

Addressing the upcoming clash, Basigi emphasised that the Black Princesses are not burdened by pressure as they approach the pivotal match.

Regardless of Nigeria's defensive record, Basigi affirmed that Ghana is poised to unleash their full potential in the final.

"We are not under pressure going into this game. Whether they have conceded or not, we will go all out in the final, and I believe it will be a tough match. Together with our fans at the stadium to support us, we will overcome," Basigi stated with conviction.

Basigi's reassurance comes in the wake of Nigeria's formidable reputation as defending champions, coupled with their unblemished record in the tournament.

Nigeria have scored eight goals in three games without conceding, making them favourites ahead of Thursday's showdown compared to the Black Princesses with three wins and a draw, scoring seven and conceding thrice.

However, with home advantage and a determined squad, Ghana remains undaunted as they aim to clinch the coveted gold medal.

As the clock ticks closer to kickoff at the Cape Coast Stadium, anticipation mounts for what promises to be an electrifying showdown between two West African powerhouses.