African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites deliver men’s football gold with deserved win over Uganda

The Black Satellites mirrored the success of the Black Princesses by clinching gold at the 2023 African Games held on home soil on Friday night.

The female U-20 team secured gold on Thursday night by defeating Nigeria, while the male U-20 team triumphed with a late victory over Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a tightly contested match that seemed destined for extra time, Jerry Afriyie's spectacular strike in the first minute of added time settled the contest, securing a well-deserved win for the Black Satellites.

Ghana dominated the game from the outset, finding the back of the net early only to have the goal ruled out.

This victory marks Ghana's second gold in men’s football at the African Games, following their success in 2011 under the leadership of former Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah.

Young coach Desmond Ofei must be feeling immense pride after guiding the Black Satellites to gold in his inaugural major tournament as head coach, having been promoted from assistant coach.