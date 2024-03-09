African Games: Ghana’s victory over Ethiopia marred by power outages at Cape Coast Stadium

During Ghana's victory over Ethiopia in the African Games women's football match on Saturday at the Cape Coast stadium, there were two instances of power outages, sparking widespread discussion.

Despite the interruptions, the Black Princesses secured a 1-0 win, marking a positive start to their campaign.

The first power outage occurred in the 36th minute of the match.

After a delay of nearly 20 minutes, power was restored, only for it to go off again just before halftime.

Consequently, the first half ended prematurely with a few minutes left to play.

Fortunately, stability returned in the second half, allowing Ghana to take the lead through Jacqueline Owusu's goal in the 59th minute. Despite being reduced to 10 players in the 79th minute, Ghana managed to maintain their lead.

Ghana is scheduled to face Tanzania next before concluding their group stage matches against Uganda.

The incidents of power outages during the game have prompted authorities to investigate the cause.

Given that the game was televised, the interruptions cast a negative light on the country and its infrastructure.