African Games heroine Abdulai Mukarama expresses gratitude to Ghanaians after winning gold

Black Princesses forward, Abdulai Mukarama, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for supporting the team to victory at the African Games.

The Hasaacas Ladies striker scored the winner in extra-time as Ghana recovered from a goal to beat the Super Falconets of Nigeria in Cape Coast.

Mukarama got off to a slow start at the competition and was at a point booed by fans in Cape Coast.

However, the former FIAF U17 Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner quickly responded to the critics with three goals in four matches.

"I want to express my deep gratitude for your unwavering support. It is because of your passion and dedication that Team Ghana has emerged victorious at the All-African Games, securing the gold medal," she wrote on X. "Thank you for believing in us. This victory is as much yours as it is ours," she added.

Mukarama and her teammates will now switch their attention to the FIAF U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia later this year.