African Games: Odartey Lamptey praises Black Satellites reaction after victory over Gambia

Assistant coach of the Ghana U20 team, Nii Odartey Lamptey has applauded the Black Satellites for their response to the draw against Congo after defeating the Gambia.

The Black Satellites produced a lacklustre display in the opening game, sharing the spoils with Congo in an uninspired performance at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, the former FIFA U20 World Cup winners delivered a commanding performance on Tuesday to beat Gambia 3-1 and enhance their chances of progressing to the semi-finals of the African Games.

“We were not happy with the draw in our last game so we spoke with the boys and we were ready to go all out today," said Odartey Lamptey after the game.

“We told them what is at stake and the opportunity this competition offers them. It’s a platform for young players to market themselves.

“Being in the national colours is more than anything. As hosts of the tournament, we told the boys we should be determined to win it and I am not surprised today they gave out their best.

“As a footballer when you are playing and you see your home fans at the stadium it makes you happy and I hope on Friday they will be here in their numbers as well."

Ghana will next face Benin in the final group game with a draw enough to see them reach the next stage.