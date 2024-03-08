African Games: There is no pressure on us- Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei ahead of Congo clash

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei remains confident ahead of the African Games opener against Congo on Friday.

The host nation will engage Congo in a tricky Group A clash in Accra on Friday with hopes of getting off to a flying start.

Ghana have struggled in recent times at youth tournaments, failing to qualify for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations since 2021.

However, the former Lokeren U20 coach believes his team is up for the task and feels no pressure despite playing in front of the home crowd.

"There’s no pressure. We are fully prepared and we really have a good squad and the boys are ready and hungry so we don’t feel any pressure," he said at the pre-match presser.

"Our motivation is that we are the host country and that’s enough motivation for us. Secondly, we are Ghana, we are very hungry and ready to deliver. We just have to showcase our abilities and represent the country as best as we can," he added.

In the group's other game, Benin will face the Gambia on Friday.