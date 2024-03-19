African Games: "We are well-prepared for Senegal"- Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei, insists his team remains focused ahead of their semi-final clash against Senegal at the African Games.

The Ghana U20 team will face their West African rivals on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium for a spot in the final.

The African Games host are hoping to clinch gold in football and coach Offei is poised to make history with the Black Satellites.

"For us once again, it's against a very tough opponent. Senegal is a good team and they did well last year in the U17 and U20 tournaments. They went to the World Cup and got one loss and two draws," he said in a pre-match presser.

Senegal has dominated football in the last 18 months, with all youth competitions as well as beach soccer.

"We are also in a rebuild and my players have rested well and we are preparing really well for the semis. There is no luck in the semis. To reach the semi-finals means you are doing something right," added the gaffer.

"We have to stay true to ourselves and what we did in the past we to replicate and multiply it. We have to be tactically aware and be sharp on the duels. We need to be well organised and control the ball well. That's what we stand for and I think we are improving game by game. We need to be focused on the game at hand against Senegal."