African Games: We knew we would bounce back to beat Nigeria in the final - Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku

Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku has emphasised the team's determination to stage a formidable comeback against Nigeria, a strategy that proved successful as they clinched victory and secured the gold medal in the Women's Football competition at the 2023 African Games.

Ghana secured a historic victory in the final, overcoming Nigeria's Super Falconets to claim gold in a thrilling encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite facing an early setback with Nigeria taking the lead in the 23rd minute, Black Princesses' captain, Afi Amenyaku, revealed that the team remained unwavering in their belief of turning the tide in their favor.

Speaking in the aftermath of their remarkable comeback, Amenyaku expressed the team's confidence and resolve, stating, "We knew we would come back stronger. We weren't scared of anything." Her words echoed the team's steadfast mentality and unwavering spirit throughout the match.

The turning point came in the second half when Tracey Twum netted the equalizer, setting the stage for an intense battle that ultimately saw Mukarama Abdulai clinch the winning goal in extra time, sealing Ghana's triumph and igniting celebrations across the nation.

Looking ahead, Amenyaku emphasized the team's focus on the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup set to take place in Colombia later this year.

"We are urging all Ghanaians to keep praying for us and keep supporting us," Amenyaku urged, highlighting the importance of national support as they embark on their quest for World Cup glory.

The victory at the Cape Coast Stadium not only secured gold for Ghana but also marked a significant milestone as they extended their winning streak against Nigeria in finals, following their triumph in the WAFU B U-20 Cup held in Kumasi the previous year.