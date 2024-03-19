African Games: "We respect Senegal but I trust my teammates"- Black Satellites defender Aaron Essel

Ghana U20 defender, Aaron Essel is confident of the Black Satellites' chances ahead of their game against Senegal in the semi-final at the African Games.

The Bechem United star played a role as Ghana reached the semis of the competition and will be looking forward to starting in the game against the Young Teranga Lions.

Despite being the host, Senegal came into the competition with a high reputation, having dominated African football in the last 18 months.

"I have been in almost all male national teams and I think it's because of my confidence and the hard work I put in when given the opportunity. Even if I get a Black Stars call-up I believe I will have the confidence to play," Essel said at the pre-match presser.

"We respect every opponent and I have lots of trust in my teammates that irrespective of the opponent, we will emerge victorious," he added.

The winner of the match will face the victor from the other semi-final between Uganda and Congo.

