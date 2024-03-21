African Games: Zambian referee appointed for Ghana-Uganda gold medal match

Zambia's seasoned referee, Hilary Hambaba, aged 37, will lead the officiating crew for the decisive African Games men's football competition final between Ghana and Uganda.

Joining him will be assistant referees Abdessamad Abertoune from Morocco (Assistant I) and RÃ©novat Bizumuremyi from Burundi (Assistant II), along with Abdulrazg Ahmed from Libya serving as Fourth Official.

Under the auspices of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Somali national Ali Mohamed Ahmed has been designated as Match Commissioner for the event.

Additionally, the organizing committee includes officials such as Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril, General Coordinator from Nigeria; Juliet Bawuah, Media Officer from Ghana; Nicholas Owusu, Security Officer from Ghana; and Elmootez Belleh Dachraoui, Assistant General Coordinator representing Tunisia.

Mark your calendars for the grand finale taking place at Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024, with an evening kickoff scheduled for 20:00 hours (local time).

This ultimate showdown between Ghana and Uganda is expected to captivate audiences, demonstrating fierce competition and exceptional athletic prowess on the field.

GHANAsoccernet.com coverage of the 13th All African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, expert in shipping logistics!