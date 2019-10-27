Afriyie Acquah produces two assists Yeni Malatyaspor thrashing of Kayserispor

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah provided two assists as Yeni Malatyaspor thrashed Kayserispor 4-0 at home on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 27-year-old was involved in three of the four goals this afternoon at the Malatya Arena in the Turkish Super Lig.

Afriyie created the chance for the only goal in the first half with a through pass from the edge of thebox for midfielder Mitchell Donald to give Malatyaspor an early lead in the 14th minute.

Malatyaspor striker Adis Jahovic converted a penalty kick in the 77 minute after a VAR review confirmed Kayserispor midfielder Ben Rienstra blocked the ball with his arm inside the penalty box.

Acquah followed up with another assist with a brilliant cross from the right side of attack after spotting the ran of forward Thievy Bifouma into the box.

Kayserispor goalkeeper Silviu Lung conceded the fourth goal when Afriyie pressured him to misclear a pass from his player.

It was a performance probably inspired by the presence of his agent Oliver Arthur, who was in the stands watch the game.

Yeni Malatyaspor have now moved to third on the league table after three wins on the bounce.

By Richard Gyasi