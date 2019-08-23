Afriyie Acquah to receive €1m per season after completing Matalyaspor move

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is set to receive €1 million net per season in his new contract with Turkish club Matalyaspor.

The 27-year penned a two-year deal with the option to extend for one year on Friday after completing a successful medical test.

GHANAsoccernet sources indicates that Afriyie Acquah had receive offers from Goztepe , who had offered €800,000 per season, for his signature.

Acquah joins the Blood and Gold outfit as a free agent after his contract with Italian side Empoli came to an end in June.

The Malatya company offered a million euros net per season until June 2021 and snatched the agreement with the footballer

The 36 times capped Ghana international has spent most of his career in Italy, where he played for the likes of Parma, Sampdoria, Torino and Empoli.