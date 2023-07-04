Afriyie Barnieh must settle issues with Hearts of Oak to regain form - Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana international Prince Tagoe has advised Black Meteors skipper Afriyie Barnieh to overcome any outstanding concerns with his former club Hearts of Oak in order to regain his lost form.

Barnieh, who guided the Black Satellites to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2021, had a successful season with Hearts of Oak in 2020/21, winning both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup. His performances earned him a position on the Black Stars' World Cup squad for 2022.

However, the 22-year-old's career has suffered a decline since moving to FC Zurich in Switzerland, where he has failed to find regular playing time.

The 22-year-old has recently been under criticism for the Black Meteors' dismal performance at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they have already been eliminated and returned to Ghana.

Tagoe, on the other hand, believes that for Barnieh to restore his peak form, he must address any unsolved concerns with Hearts of Oak and find a solution.

Tagoe underlines that Barnieh's departure from the club was not ideal and that addressing any outstanding issues with the club would be advantageous to his career.

” I always say, how Barnie left the club was not good, his goodbye to the club was not nice so for me if he wants to play on top of his game again, then he should come and settle any issue with the club if any,” he said on Angel TV.