'Agrohemaa' the Eagle unveiled as mascot for 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations

The Local Organizing Committee has unveiled the official mascot for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The mascot is an Eagle and has been named 'Agrohemaa'.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah explained the Eagle was chosen as mascot because it symbolizes courage, strength, focus and immortality.

The short short ceremony was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Also, the LOC announced the official website for the tournament www.afconwomenghana.com

The 11th Africa Women's Cup of Nations will run from 17 November- 1 December in Accra and Cape Coast.

The tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup finals in France.