Ah Ahly winger Taher Mohammed mocks officiating in win against Medeama

In a social media post, Al-Ahly winger Taher Mohamed Taher expressed frustration with a controversial refereeing decision during his team's CAF Champions League group stage match against Ghana's Medeama on Saturday.

Taher shared a video on his Instagram account showcasing an incident where a Medeama player appeared to step on his foot. However, to Taher's surprise, the referee deemed it a foul by the Al-Ahly player and handed him a yellow card. In response, Taher commented on the video questioning, “A mistake and a warning for me?” and added a laughing face, indicating his disbelief.

The contentious play left Taher with a severe bruise on his foot, prompting him to sit out Al-Ahly's training session on Sunday. Reports from Egypt suggest that the technical staff, led by coach Marcel Koller, opted to rest Taher to aid his recovery.

Taher made a late appearance in the match against Medeama, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute for Mahmoud Abdel Moneim 'Kahraba.' Al-Ahly emerged victorious with a 3-0 win in their opening CAF Champions League encounter.

As Al-Ahly gear up for their next challenge against Smouha on Tuesday at the Arab Contractors Stadium in the Premier League.