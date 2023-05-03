Ajax hand first professional contracts to Ghanaian teenagers Don-Angelo Konadu and Avery Appiah

Dutch giants AFC Ajax have handed first professionals to Ghanaian youngsters Don-Angelo Konadu and Avery Appiah, the club announced on Wednesday, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The highly-rated teenagers both signed an agreement that retroactive to April 1, 2023, and runs through to June 30, 2025.

Konadu was born in Amsterdam on May 3, 2006, and has been playing in Ajax's youth academy since 2014 and is currently part of the Ajax U17 team.

The 17-year-old striker is currently recovering from an injury.

Konadu scored 8 goals in 13 appearances for the Ajax U17 in the Division One Spring and Fall this season before his injury.

Appiah was born on April 2, 2006, in Zoetermeer in the Netherlands and is also part of the selection of Ajax U17.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been playing in Ajax's youth academy since the summer of 2020. Then he came over from the youth academy of Feyenoord after he started his education at Sparta Rotterdam.

Appiah has five goals in 20 appearances in the U17 Division One Spring and Fall this campaign and also played two games for the Ajax U18 side.