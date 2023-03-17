Akim Oda Stadium ready to host matches before end of season- Kotoku Royals Pesident Linford Asamoah Boadu

President of Premier League debutants Kotoku Royals Linford Asamoah Boadu has revealed that their home grounds will open for Premier League business in a few weeks.

Kotoku Royals at the start of the season adopted the Cape Coast Stadium as their home grounds as the Akim Oda Stadium unsatisfactory for matches by the Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana FA. They currently share The Theatre of Dreams in Dawu with Dreams FC.

“They delayed us from the beginning and things didn’t go well but the MP, community leaders and individuals like Gaby Otchere Darko, Hon. Ursula Owusu supported us immensely because the work was huge. They realized that if the Park is completed it was not only going to be to the benefit of Kotoku Royals only but inter-school games, community games and the Assembly can also hold events there”, Badu said.

He added, “It’s painful that Akyem Kotoku have qualified for the first time to play in the Premier League but we have not played a game on that soil but I believe we will play some of our matches there before the end of the season.”

Kotoku Royals are currently haunted by relegation as they sit bottom of the Premier League standings.

By Suleman Asante