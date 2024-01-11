Akufo-Addo: Ghana will not repeat past mistakes at AFCON 2023

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism about the country's national football team, the Black Stars, and their chances of success in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Stars face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the group stage, and the President believes that their past victories over these opponents bode well for their prospects of advancing from the group.

In a farewell dinner speech on Tuesday evening, President Akufo-Addo emphasised the Black Stars' previous triumphs against these teams as evidence of their capability to progress beyond the group stage.

"Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique are teams that we have beaten before and I’m confident we will emerge out of the group. There will be no repeat of events in AFCON 2021in Cameroon," he said.

Ghana suffered a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 tournament held in Cameroon, where they finished at the bottom of their group.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations commences on Saturday, January 13, and concludes on February 11, 2024. The Black Stars arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, prepared to pursue their first AFCON title since 1982.

Their opening match is against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by encounters with Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22, all within Group B.