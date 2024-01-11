Akufo-Addo urges Black Stars to be fearless and bold in AFCON 2023 campaign

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Black Stars technical team, led by Coach Chris Hughton, to be bold and fearless in their approach to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

During a farewell dinner with the team in Kumasi, the President emphasised the need for the coaches to trust their skilled and determined players and allow them to showcase their abilities without restrictions.

"To Coach Hughton, his assistants, George Boateng, Didi Dramani, Richard Kingston, and members of the technical team, I encourage you to be fearless and bold on match days," the President said. "We are Ghanaians, the first nation south of the Sahara to be free of colonialism and imperialism, we always lead the way, and we do not sit back and watch others. We have a skilful, determined squad, let us not put breaks on them and let us not pack the bus."

President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the team's ability to excel in the tournament, stating that they have the potential to strike terror into the hearts of their opponents. He encouraged the coaches to unleash the players and trust in their abilities, adding that the Black Stars have the capacity to shine once again in Abidjan.

"Let us make the Black Star shine and shine again in Abidjan," the President concluded.