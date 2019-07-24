 Akunnor can replace Kwasi Appiah – Joe Addo

Former Black Stars captain Joe Addo says C.K Akunnor has the right credentials and experience to take over from current Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah.

According to Joe Addo despite Akunnor’s sterling rise in the last couple of years, it would be pre-mature to link him to the Ghana job since a firm decision hasn’t been taken about the future of current coach Kwasi Appiah.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently held Ghana Football Awards, Addo who witnessed Akunnor adjudged Coach of the Year said, “If he becomes the Black Stars coach he will be great.

He is my friend and I will always push for it. For now we have to wait until a decision is taken on Kwasi Appiah or he decides not to continue anymore. Having said that I think C.K has done very well on the local scene, he has played for the national team and captained a foreign team as well.

He has all the experience but we have a coach now so anything I say will not be appropriate but if there is a change then yes Akunnor will be perfect.”

Akunnor’s name has been thrown into the frame after media speculations went rife that Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah might lose his job following Ghana’s disastrous showing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars crashed out of the competition in the Round of 16 stage; the worst campaign for the team since 2006.

Appiah is said to have a running contract which expires in December, even though his original 2-year contract ended in April before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

It is currently unknown why and who extended Appiah contract by six more months when the standard practice would have been to extend it until immediately after the AFCON and depending on the output of the team, negotiate a longer deal.

Neither the Normalisation Committee nor the Sports Ministry has owned up to the extension but the sector minister Isaac Asiamah is expected in Parliamemnt today to shed more light on the team, it’s campaign in the AFCON and how much was expended.

The Minister will also brief parliament about the decision to airlift supporters to the tournament, in clear violation of the Dzamefe Commission Report and the government White Paper which was issued in the aftermath of Ghana’s disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign in 2014.

Source: The Finder