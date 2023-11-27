GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Al Ahly assistant Samy Komsan commends team's tactical adaptation in victory over Medeama

Published on: 27 November 2023
Al Ahly SC assistant coach Samy Komsan confirmed that his team achieved many gains from the victory over Medeama SC in the first group stage game of the CAF Champions League.

The Red Devils eased past the Ghanaian side with an emphatic 3-0 victory at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo last Saturday night.

Komsan said in a statement on his club's official page: "We achieved many gains by gaining 3 expensive points and three clean trebles that gave us great confidence. It is a strong start, unlike what happened during the last edition."

He added: "The team played a strong match and controlled the course of the game, creating many opportunities in the first half, which prompted coach Marcel Kohler to ask the players at halftime to calm down and focus, which was achieved realistically."

He concluded: "I am happy with the players' distinguished performance and good physical performance, and thanks to Al Ahly fans who strongly supported the team, their support represents a strong incentive to achieve championships."

Mahmoud Kahraba, Hussein El Shahat, and Salah Mohsen got the goals in the second half to claim their first three points of the campaign.

