Al Ahly Coach Marcel Koller calls for full focus ahead of clash with Medeama in CAF Champions League

Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller has charged his players to be fully focused ahead of their Caf Champions League match against Medeama on Saturday in Cairo.

The Egyptian giants, with an illustrious history boasting 11 CAF Champions League titles, are preparing for a pivotal match in the group stage.

In a pre-match press conference, Koller stressed the importance of the players maintaining full concentration against the Ghanaian champions. Recognizing the balanced nature of such competitions, the coach highlighted the equal significance of both attacking and defending strategies.

"I hope the players will be fully focused against Medeama. We must balance attacking with defending since they are equally important," stated Koller during the press conference.

Acknowledging the challenges of scouting African teams in comparison to their European counterparts, Koller disclosed his thorough analysis of three Medeama matches.

This meticulous study aims to provide insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, ensuring Al Ahly is well-prepared for the upcoming clash.

“I have watched three matches of Medeama, and I am acquainted with the team's strengths and weaknesses,” revealed Koller.

The coach's words reflect a team aware of the weight of expectations, with the advantage of playing at home. However, Koller underscores that complacency is not an option, especially against a formidable opponent like Medeama.

"We must capitalize on the advantage of playing at home in front of our fans. We need to be smart in our approach against the Ghanaian team to achieve the desired outcome," remarked Koller.

The match will kickoff at 7pm Ghana time.