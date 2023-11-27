Al Ahly defender Yasser Ibrahim acknowledges importance of victory over Medeama SC

Al Ahly SC defender Yasser Ibrahim has expressed joy after their triumph against Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

Three second-half goals from Mahmoud Kahraba, Hussein El Shahat, and Salah Mohsen ensured the Egyptian giants triumphed with a 3-0 scoreline at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

In a post-match statement to BeIN Sports, Ibrahim emphasized the importance of the victory for morale, highlighting the team's focus on upcoming titles after missing out on two championships earlier in the season.

"Our focus is always on the victory, which came at a very important time. An important victory without a doubt, especially on the moral level."

He added: "We missed two championships at the beginning of the season, but we have several important titles ahead of us that we must focus on to achieve the best possible results."

He praised the week-long rest, attributing it to the players' outstanding physical performance.

Ibrahim acknowledged Medeama as a challenging opponent and anticipated their impact in the group.

"Medeama is a stubborn team that exhausted us and we did not expect its level, but we also created many chances, and we were not lucky, but I expect that Medeama will do something in this group."