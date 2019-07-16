Albert Adomah makes Nottingham Forest debut in preseason win over Greek side Atromitos

Winger Albert Adomah marked his Nottingham Forest debut in the club's preseason victory over Greek Europa League campaigners Atromitos.

The 31-year old climbed off the bench to help The Reds beat Atromitos 3-0 in an emphatic performance by the Championship side.

Adomah, who joined the club in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Aston Villa came on for one of the goal scorers Sammy Ameobi.

Sammy Ameobi opened the scoring in the 20th minute after some early spell of dominance from the English side.

Michael Dawson added the second in the 64th minute to hand Forest the cushion they needed to control the game.

Adomah came on three minutes later for Ameobi, and played a role as The Reds added a third in injury time through Joe Lolley.

Another Ghanaian in action for Nottingham Forest was youngster Arvin Appiah, who lasted 63 minutes.