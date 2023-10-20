Albert Commey urges expulsion of Alhaji Grusah’s King Faisal over persistent legal battles with Ghana FA

Former Aduana FC Chief Executive Albert Commey wants Alhaji Grusah and his club King Faisal expelled from Ghana Football over the veteran football administrator's habit of dragging the Ghana Football Association to court.

In an interview with Radio 360, Commey said if strict sanctions are not imposed on Grusah, he would continue dragging the football association to court.

Grusah through King Faisal has engaged in a series of legal disputes with the Ghana Football Association. He recently sought an injunction against the 2023 GFA Elective Congress, citing concerns about the roadmap. However, this injunction was dismissed by the court after the congress had already taken place.

King Faisal FC had previously filed a petition with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding their relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

The club sought to be awarded three points to avoid relegation due to alleged double player registrations by their opponent. The CAS ultimately affirmed the initial decision of the GFA.

Commey, who has expressed his displeasure at the multiple legal battles between King Faisal FC and the GFA, believes that the association has been too lenient and must consider more severe sanctions.

These legal disputes between King Faisal FC and the Ghana Football Association raise concerns about their impact on the sport in Ghana. Albert Commey's call for stricter sanctions reflects the need for a resolution to these issues to ensure the health and stability of Ghanaian football.

Commey stated, "Alhaji Grusah, for years, count it, has sent the FA to court, and personally, I think they have been lenient with him. They have to sack his club from the association."