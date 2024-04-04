Alexander Djiku scores as Fenerbahce beat Adana Demirspor to close gap on Galatasaray

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku netted his second goal for Fenerbahce as the Turkish giants strolled to a 4-2 victory over Adana Demirspor in the Super Liga.

The Black Stars centre-back, who was excused from the game against Nigeria and Uganda in the international break, opened the scoring for Fenerbahce after connecting to a corner kick from the far end.

However, his opener lasted only eight minutes after former Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli pounced on a mistake by the Fenerbahce goalkeeper to level for the visitors.

Six minutes after the break, Balotelli's ex-City teammate, Edin Dzeko restored Fenerbahce's lead before Dusan Tadic extended the advantage with twenty minutes remaining.

Yusuf Basari reduced the deficit ten minutes later but Serdar Dursun restored the two-goal lead with five minutes left.

The victory cuts Galatasaray's lead at the top of the table to two points with Fenerbahce set to meet the league leaders on Sunday.