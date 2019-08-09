Alfred Duncan praises influence of Sassuolo coach De Zerbi on his career

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has hailed the influence of Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi on his playing career.

According to Duncan, his influence on games has been huge since he started playing under the Italian tactician.

"Of all the various coaches I have had, he has made me grow more," Duncan said.

"He has moved me from left to right and allowed me to see more the door in the offensive phase. I have made more goals and more assists, for me it was very important"

The 26-year-old enjoyed an incredible last season as he was involved in nine goals, more than any other season.

He will be hoping to continue this season with De Zerbi at the helm.