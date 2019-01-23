Alfred Duncan rules out Sassuolo exit in the January transfer window

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan says he is not ready to leave Sassuolo in the January transfer window despite reports of interest from some top clubs in Italy.

The former Inter Milan academy product has been on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan and Napoli with Fiorentina also interested in the midfielder's signature.

Duncan was a subject of a 25 million Euros transfer move to Milan but the former serie A champions were reluctant to dole up the asking price of the Nerovredi.

" Future? I do not want to move in January. I want to go back to Europe with Sassuolo and play more: the first time I did only one race. As long as De Zerbi still wants me," Duncan said after Sassuolo's 0-0 draw with Inter on Sunday.

Duncan has been a key cog in the Sassuolo team this season, featuring 19 times and has four goals to his credit.

Sassuolo will next face Cagliari in the serie A on Saturday.