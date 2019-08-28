Algeria U-23 pitch camp at Sidi Moussa ahead of Black Meteors clash

The U-23 team of Algeria have pitched camp in Sidi Moussa ahead of their CAF U-23 qualifiers against the Black Meteors of Ghana next month.

The North Africans have intensified their preparations ahead of the game against Ghana, with coach Pierre-André Schürmann fine tuning his team for the game.

Sidi Moussa is a commune in the Baraki District of the Algiers Province and a suburb of the city of Algiers in northern Algeria. It is situated 15 kilometers south of central Algiers.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors of Ghana are also preparing for the game, with coach Ibrahim Tanko inviting 11 foreign players to his squad.

The foreign based players led by attacker Kwabena Owusu will be expected to arrive in Ghana next week to join their teammates for preparations.

The winner of the two legged game qualifier for the U-23 championship in Egypt next year.