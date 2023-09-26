Algeria withdraws bid to host 2025 and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria has officially withdrawn its bid to host the 2025 and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, according to the newly elected president of Algeria's Football Federation (FAF).

This decision was made just one day prior to the expected announcement by the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the host countries for these two editions of AFCON, with the official announcements scheduled for September 27 in Cairo, Egypt.

Algeria's withdrawal opens the door for other bidding nations seeking to secure the hosting rights for the prestigious competition. Among the contenders are Morocco, Zambia, and a joint bid by Nigeria and Benin.

For the 2027 AFCON, Senegal, Botswana, and Egypt have expressed interest in hosting, while Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have submitted a joint bid for the tournament.

Morocco, known for its readiness to host major sporting events, has been positioning itself as a prime candidate. The country has successfully organized various football competitions, including the Club World Cup in 2023 and the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in July 2022.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe have both praised Morocco's capabilities in hosting significant international sports events.

Morocco is now preparing to bid for the hosting rights of the 2030 World Cup, alongside Spain and Portugal, in a unique cross-continental bid.