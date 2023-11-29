Algerian referee Ghada Mehat leads officiating team for Ghana vs. Namibia WAFCON Qualifier

Algerian referee Ghada Mehat is set to officiate the Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier between Ghana and Namibia in Accra.

Compatriots Asma Feriel Quahab and Sara Kimad will be the two assistants.

Mehat will manage the match from the center, while Lamia Atman takes on the role of the fourth official.

Margaret Anyango Omondi from Kenya serves as the Match Commissioner, and Cecelia Ngedi Ugbugi from Nigeria assumes the referee Assessor role.

The game is scheduled for 3:30pm. kickoff at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Mehat was at the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League in Cote d'Ivoire recently, where she officiated the game between Huracanes and AS Mande.

She was also the fourth official when Ghana eliminated Guinea in the Women's U17 World Cup qualifiers last year.