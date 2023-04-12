Alhaji Grusah blasts 'ungrateful' Ibrahim Tanko

Bankroller for King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has slammed Ibrahim Tanko for being ungrateful to his former club when his service was desperately needed.

According to Alhaji Grusah, Tanko declined an offer to coach King Faisal due to the club's financial status. Tanko then went ahead to accept the role of technical advisor at Accra Lions whose offer was relatively better.

"Osei Fosu has done his best. For Ibrahim Tanko, it was my brother who brought him to the team but at the time we needed a coach, he turned his back on us. He rejected us and accepted to be the technical director of Accra Lions because of money,” said Grusah as quoted by Footballghana.

“Because I couldn't afford his demands, Tanko also didn't think about the good things I have done for him years ago.”

During his playing days, Tanko featured for King Faisal between 1990 and 1993 before joining Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

Ibrahim Tanko now doubles as the head coach for the Black Meteors and has succeeded in qualifying the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.